From Delhi to Kolkata, Namo Yuva Run draws over 10 lakh youth for PM Modi’s 75th birthday celebrations

The BJP Yuva Morcha turned the spotlight on youth and the message of a drug-free India through the NaMo Yuva Run, held at 75 locations across the country on Sunday.

The event, part of ongoing programmes marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday celebrations, drew participation from more than 10 lakh young people.

The Namo Yuva Run unfolded across Delhi, Jabalpur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Agartala, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Gurugram, Mumbai, Prayagraj, and other cities.

BJP Yuva Morcha chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, who flagged off the Mumbai event along with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, emphasised the central theme.

“A drug-free India is the biggest message we can give to the young people of the country to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Surya told reporters. “This is the largest ever scale at which such events have been organised. I thank the youth who participated in this run.”

In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP organised a marathon from Zabarwan Park to Makai Point along Dal Lake.

BJP’s J-K general secretary organisation Ashok Koul said, “Since September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sewa programmes have been underway and will continue till October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.”

Koul added, “We want drug-free youth. The theme is the same across the country to make Nasha Muqt Bharat (drugs-free India), and Nasha Muqt J-K. We want youth to get rid of drugs and stay away from them. We want to raise awareness about drug abuse.”

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma, addressing youth in Sikar, linked the state’s campaign against narcotics to the wider call for awareness.

“Drug abuse weakens society. To defeat this challenge, everyone must unite and take a pledge to join the campaign against addiction,” he said, after administering an oath to thousands of youth to stay away from drugs.

He cited state-level action against drug cartels: “My government has registered 6,608 cases, arrested 7,835 people, and seized 4,700 kg of opium and 130 kg of heroin in the last 18 months.”

