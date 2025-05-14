From Dehradun to Agartala, BJP celebrates Operation Sindoor with Tiranga Yatra across India
From Dehradun to Agartala, BJP celebrates Operation Sindoor with Tiranga Yatra across India
The 11-day event, which commenced on Tuesday, is being hosted across state capitals and major cities nationwide
Our Web Desk
Published 14.05.25, 07:04 PM
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in solidarity with Indian armed forces, in Agartala, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with State BJP President Dilip Saikia and others takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces following the Operation Sindoor, in Guwahati, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI)
In this image released by @mieknathshinde via X on May 14, 2025, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj before the start of the 'Tiranga Yatra', in solidarity with Indian armed forces, in Thane, Maharashtra. (PTI)
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in solidarity with Indian armed forces, in Shimla, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI)
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, State BJP Working President Ravindra Rai and party workers raise patriotic slogans and take out a 150-feet-long ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to hail Indian Armed Forces' ‘Operation Sindoor’, in Ranchi, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI)
In this image released by @MohanMOdisha via X on May 14, 2025, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Odisha. (PTI)
People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Ranchi, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI)
In this image via UP CM office on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Lucknow. (PTI)
In this image via UP CM office on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, People take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Lucknow. (PTI)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Dehradun, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (PTI)