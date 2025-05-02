From BJP, Congress, TMC to Kolkata Police, tributes pour in for Satyajit Ray on his 104th birth anniversary

In an age dominated by box-office juggernauts, the legacy of Satyajit Ray continues to shine as a testament to India’s artistic prowess on the global stage.

On his birth anniversary today, tributes from across the spectrum—filmmakers, politicians, media professionals—celebrated the life and work of the auteur who redefined the contours of Indian and world cinema.

Ray, born on this day in 1921, is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian directors of all time.

As a storyteller, author, illustrator, composer, and filmmaker, Ray's films have reflected the emotional landscapes of his characters, the social upheavals of his time, and the nuanced transitions within Indian society.

1 13 X/@federation_film

ADVERTISEMENT

The Film Federation of India, in a post on X, wrote, “Satyajit Ray's cinematic genius remains timeless. His unique storytelling and brilliance continue to inspire filmmakers and captivate audiences globally. A true legend of Indian cinema.”

2 13 X/@KolkataPolice

Veteran writer Javed Siddiqui, recalling Ray from his Mumbai residence, told The Hindu, “Kya shakhs tha Ray (What a man Ray was). I haven’t seen a more meticulous director than Ray. He had a red book that he called khata, much like the logbook of a trader. Everyday, when he entered the set, he would sketch every shot in the Khata.”

3 13 X/@ananthmahadevan

Filmmaker and actor Ananth N Mahadevan said, “Remembering the maestro on his anniversary and dedicating the Toulouse Film Festival award for the storyteller to him. Grateful for educating the likes of us on cinema for the world!”

4 13 X/@joybhattacharj

Joy Bhattacharjya, writer and sports producer, shared a personal reflection. He wrote, “If you were a Bengali male with creative pretensions in Bengal in the 70s, or for that matter the 60s or 80s, you knew that whatever you did - direct, compose, illustrate, write - Satyajit Ray did it better. Towered above us all, in every way, and most of us just gave up and decided that chai, cigarettes and adda were easier options.”

The political spectrum also united in remembering the genius of Ray.

5 13 X/@INCMumbai

The Mumbai Congress posted, “Celebrating the timeless legacy of Satyajit Ray—a visionary filmmaker, writer, and storyteller who redefined Indian cinema for the world. His works continue to inspire generations with their depth, humanity, and brilliance. Remembering him on his birth anniversary.”

6 13 X/@AITCofficial

The Trinamool Congress wrote on X, “On the birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray, we pay tribute to a legend whose cinematic brilliance put Bengal on the global map.

From Pather Panchali to Charulata, his works continue to inspire & stir generations across the world.

Today, we remember him not just as a filmmaker, but as a timeless storyteller who made the world pause and listen to the language of humanity.”

7 13 X/@BJP4Bengal

BJP’s West Bengal unit paid tribute, stating, “Respectful homage on the birthday of the world-renowned director and writer Satyajit Ray.”

8 13 X/@BengalGovernor

Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, wrote: “Satyajit Ray is considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all times and is known for his humanist and realistic approach to narrating stories. He was a multifaceted personality.

Apart from being a renowned filmmaker he was also a screenwriter, music composer, novelist and writer. Satyajit Ray lives on through his epic works that include The Apu Trilogy, Charulata, Jalsaghar, Shatranj Ke Khilari, Feluda series and so on. Satyajit Ray’s work influenced filmmakers worldwide, including Martin Scorsese, Francis Ford Coppola, and Akira Kurosawa and continues to inspire new generations of filmmakers and artists.

Conferred with the Honorary Oscar in 1992, the great filmmaker has received several National and International Awards. Satyajit Ray's contributions to Indian cinema and world cinema are immense. His films continue to be celebrated for their timeless themes and masterful storytelling.”

9 13 X/@sagarikaghose

TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose wrote, “Exemplar and legatee of the Bengal Renaissance, the genius who created a new modern grammar for Indian cinema. Celebrating the birth anniversary today of the incomparable.”

10 13 X/@KunalGhoshAgain

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh noted: “A tribute on Satyajit Ray's birth anniversary. His birthplace, the family residence, now within the premises of Atheneum Institution School. Added attraction, the Satyajit Collection Fair organized by veteran Haradhan Mukhopadhyay, which he holds here every year on this day.”

11 13 X/@praful_patel

Praful Patel, Rajya Sabha MP and NCP leader, said, “Remembering the legendary filmmaker, writer, and visionary Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary, a visionary who redefined Indian cinema with his poetic realism and human stories. We celebrate a creative genius whose cinematic brilliance and storytelling continue to inspire generations across the globe.”

12 13 X/@SunilBajajG

Sunil Bajaj, Group Director of the Aditya Birla Group & Board Member at Living Media, wrote: “Remembering Satyajit Ray, the maestro who put Indian cinema on the global map. From Pather Panchali to Charulata, his stories were soul-touching portraits of humanity. A filmmaker, writer, illustrator — a legend beyond genres.”

13 13 X/@IndiaPostOffice

The India Post Office joined in the commemorations, writing on X: “Remembering Satyajit Ray, the master storyteller whose legacy still speaks to every generation. This commemorative stamp, issued in his honour, continues to echo the brilliance of his legacy.”