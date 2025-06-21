From asanas to memes: Yoga Day stretches imaginations and bends the internet into laughter

While millions bent, twisted and posed for wellness on International Yoga Day, the online world responded not just with Suryanamaskar's but also with memes that had people ROFL-ing in child’s pose.

The 11th edition of Yoga Day , themed "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," and observed across he globe on June 21, saw participation from soldiers striking Vrikshasana at Siachen Glacier to politicians demonstrating Bhujangasana (Cobra pose) at Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

But as photos of synchronised asanas flooded social media, meme-makers blended tradition with tongue-in-cheek commentary.

1 11 X/@namaste_af

2 11 X/@namaste_af

3 11 X/@chameleonmemes

4 11 X/@namaste_af

When your body remembers it hasn’t done yoga since last Yoga Day.

5 11 X/@_healthZwealth_

6 11

7 11 X/@printf_meme

8 11 X/@MemeByMak

His version of Shavasana (Corpse Pose): started at 7am, still going strong at 2pm.

9 11 X/@Ajay_Sharma_04

10 11 X/@namaste_af

11 11 X/@blong217

As Yoga Day winds down, it’s clear that in the age of the internet, even a 5,000-year-old practice isn’t immune to modern-day stretching of imaginations.

Whether you’re in a perfect lotus or tangled like a pretzel, the goal is the same: find your balance — and maybe a good meme to go with it.