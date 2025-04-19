Eloni Meloni or Elo-Melo: Giorgia Meloni-Elon Musk meet sparks meme fest

A photograph and a moment of mutual diplomacy between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have ignited the internet’s imagination in the most meme-worthy fashion.

The ‘blushing’ has led to a trending nickname that social media can't stop giggling about: “Eloni Meloni.”

The name started doing the rounds after the two power figures were spotted together during Meloni’s recent visit to the White House, where she met Musk in his dual avatars as tech mogul and chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The formal meet-up became a fodder for one of the most unhinged fictional romances.

“Elon and Giorgia Meloni need to have a kid and name it Eloni Meloni,” wrote an X user, sharing a picture of the two that looked like a still from a romcom trailer.

Another chimed in with: “Elo-Melo,” noting the Bengali meaning of the phrase — chaotic — and capturing the spirit of the internet frenzy in two syllables.

The photo in question, it turned out, wasn’t even new — it was shared last year when Meloni posted it on X with a warm note about meeting “her friend” Elon Musk.

But that didn’t stop people from theorising that their reunion in Washington might just be the next big thing in geopolitical-romantic fiction.

Further fuel was added to the speculative fire when a video from their recent encounter — posted by Meloni herself with the caption, “Happy to see my friend Elon Musk back in Washington” — went viral for a different reason: some swore they saw Musk “blushing”.

This wasn’t the first time the duo has been linked romantically.

Last year, when a photo of them from an event made the rounds, dating rumours took off faster than a SpaceX rocket.

Musk was quick to shut it down, posting on X: “We are not dating.”

He added a detail for the conspiracy theorists: “I was there with my Mom. There is no romantic relationship whatsoever with PM Meloni.”

His mother, Maye Musk, also jumped into the fray with a swift maternal mic drop comment: “I went back to the hotel with Elon.”

But alas, facts never stood a chance against fantasy.

Every time Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni are photographed together, the online crowd straps in for another ride on the Eloni Express — this time complete with imaginary babies and their tongue-twister names.

So, are they a power couple? No.

Is it hilarious? Yes.

