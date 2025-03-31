Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: From Modi to Mamata, India’s top guns extend festive greetings

As the crescent moon marked the end of Ramzan, India’s political heavyweights—from PM Narendra Modi to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to X to extend their Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.

PM Narendra Modi, in his characteristic digital diplomacy, posted on X: "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma kept it brief: "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr! Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail."

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu brought a spiritual and welfare-driven perspective, highlighting the core tenets of Ramzan: "Zakat is synonymous with humanity as it has the gracious quality of helping fellow human beings." He also linked the festival to governance, stating, "With Allah’s grace, I wish for the success of government programmes aimed at the welfare of poor people."

A clear nod to his administration’s outreach efforts among the economically disadvantaged.

However, the day’s most striking address came from West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, who used her Eid message to warn against communal provocations.

Speaking at an Eid prayer gathering on Kolkata’s Red Road, the Trinamul Congress supremo declared, "Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state."

Tamil Nadu’s M K Stalin, in contrast, took a more historical and philosophical approach: "Prophet Muhammad avoided leading a luxurious life and followed a simple life with love and discipline. He laid out a path to feed the needy and to embrace brotherhood." His words reflected the Dravidian ethos of social justice and inclusivity.

Jharkhand’s chief minister Hemant Soren kept it traditional. "Heartfelt congratulations to everyone on the festival of peace, brotherhood, and harmony, Eid-ul-Fitr. I pray that you all remain healthy, happy, and prosperous," wrote Soren.

Across the country, from Ranchi to Chennai, the festive spirit was palpable.