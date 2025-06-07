Eid al-Adha 2025: A glimpse of celebrations across India

Thousands across the country are celebrating Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, on Saturday with religious reverence and joy. The day began with large gatherings at mosques and open grounds (Eidgahs), where special prayers were held to mark the occasion.
Eid al-Adha, often referred to as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', commemorates the profound faith of Prophet Abraham, who, according to Islamic tradition, was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.
As part of the observance, devotees perform qurbani — the ritual slaughter of animals such as goats, sheep, or buffalo — symbolising Abraham's devotion. The meat from the sacrifice is shared among family, friends, and those less fortunate, underscoring the festival’s spirit of generosity and compassion.
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at Indira Gandhi Sarani, formerly known as Red Road, in Kolkata, West Bengal.PTI
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi.PTI
People visit Jannati Darwaza on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, in Ajmer, Rajasthan.PTI
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at Jama Masjid Khairuddin, in Amritsar, Punjab.PTI
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, in Beawar, Rajasthan.PTI
Young women pose for a selfie after offering ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at St. John's school campus, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.PTI
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival at Kela Bhatta Islam Nagar Idgah, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.PTI
A child watches as people offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, in Howrah district, West Bengal.PTI
Children offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival outside Bandra station, in Mumbai.PTI
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at the Jama Masjid, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.PTI
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.PTI
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at Kanchenjunga Stadium, in Siliguri.PTI
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at Aali Masjid, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.PTI
People offer ‘namaz’ on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Azha’ festival, at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.PTI