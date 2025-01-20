Inauguration Day: Trump returns to the White House as Biden marks the ceremonial handoff

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th US president taking charge as Republicans claim unified control of Washington and set out to reshape the country's institutions.

Trump's swearing-in ceremony, moved indoors due to intense cold, will begin at noon ET. But festivities started when the incoming president arrived for service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

President Joe Biden, center left, and first lady Jill Biden, left, greet President-elect Donald Trump, center right, and Melania Trump, right, upon arriving at the White House/ AP

3 former Republican Speakers of the House are present

Newt Gingrich, John Boehner and Kevin McCarthy are in the Capitol Rotunda for the inauguration.

The last Democratic Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, has said she is not attending the ceremony.

French billionaire Bernard Arnault joined others at the church service

Arnault, who heads the LVMH fashion empire and is France's richest man, was sitting a few rows back and to the left of Trump and his wife, Melania, wearing a dark suit and tie.

LVMH's many brands include Louis Vuitton and Dior, and its influence and Arnault's wealth make the lowkey billionaire a powerful figure.

LVMH had a stellar year in France last year, especially as a high-profile sponsor of the Paris Olympics. Arnault also was a key donor toward the reconstruction of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral after its fire in 2019 and attended the monument's reopening — along with Trump — last December.

Biden says he wrote a letter to Trump

It's become tradition for the outgoing president to write a letter to his successor and leave it in the drawer of the Oval Office desk for the new president to find.

Biden declined to say what he said in the note. Trump wrote Biden a note four years ago.

Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance arrive before President-elect Donald Trump for a service at St. John's Church, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration/ AP

Pence is attending today's inauguration ceremony

“This is a day when every American does well to celebrate our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power under the Constitution of the United States,” the former vice president wrote in a post on the social platform X.

“We encourage all our fellow Americans to join us praying for President Trump and Vice President Vance as they assume the awesome responsibility of leading this great Nation,” he added.

Trump and Pence once had a close relationship, but had a falling out when Pence refused to go along with Trump's unconstitutional scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pence ran against Trump in the GOP primary but dropped his bid before any votes were cast.

He has been critical of several of Trump's proposals for a second term, with a group he runs urging Republican senators not to confirm Robert F. Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

President-elect Donald Trump talks with Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance before a service at St. John's Church, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration | AP/PTI

New York's governor orders flags to be raised to full height

The move came after a Hochul spokesperson said last week that flags would remain at half-staff following the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Flags will be returned to half staff on Tuesday, Hochul said in a statement.

“Regardless of your political views, the American tradition of the peaceful transition of power is something to celebrate,” said Hochul, a Democrat.