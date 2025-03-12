After Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Cadillac Limos, Trump adds a shiny-red Tesla to his elite fleet

Donald Trump has finally added a Tesla to his fleet of luxury cars.
The United States President now owns a glitzy Tesla Model S along with his boisterous collection of four-wheelers. Trump stepped into the shiny red car outside the White House after checking out a lineup of five Teslas with CEO Elon Musk.
Trump described the car as "a great product, as good as it gets." But he didn't take the car for a test drive. He explained the reason why: "I like to drive cars, but I'm not allowed to."
The car is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system with the front motor capable of producing 275 hp and while the rear one with a 503 hp capability. The 98.0 kWh battery guarantees a range of 524 km.
Since first taking office in 2016, Trump has not been allowed to drive due to a strict Secret Service rule that bars presidents and vice presidents from driving, even after leaving office. Instead, they travel in government-operated vehicles, including the heavily armoured presidential limousine, known as The Beast.
However, Trump has owned a fleet of high-end cars over the years. The Telegraph Online has a list of his previous vehicles:
Rolls-Royce Phantom and Silver Cloud: Before his 2016 election, Trump was spotted driving a Rolls-Royce Phantom. He also owned a 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, one of the first cars he ever bought, which he drove on special occasions.
Cadillac Allante: A two-seater luxury roadster known for its Italian styling and Northstar V8 engine.
Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren: A high-performance grand tourer co-developed by Mercedes-Benz and McLaren, featuring a supercharged 5.4L V8 engine.
Tesla Roadster (1st Generation): Trump has been an early EV adopter, purchasing Tesla’s first-gen Roadster, a battery-powered sports car based on the Lotus Elise chassis.
Ferrari F430 F1 Coupe: A sleek, high-performance sports car with a 4.3L V8 engine and an F1-style transmission.
Lamborghini Diablo: A rear mid-engined V12 supercar, one of Lamborghini’s most famous models, capable of reaching 200 mph.
Cadillac Escalade: A full-size luxury SUV. Trump also worked with Cadillac in 1988 to produce a custom limousine called the Trump Golden Series, featuring gold fittings.
Chevrolet Camaro SS: A classic American muscle car with a powerful V8 engine.
The Beast: The US presidential state car, designed for security, featuring bulletproof armour, night vision cameras, and a sealed cabin for biochemical attacks.
The fact that Trump won't be able to drive the car is no surprise. We can safely assume this purchase is a lucky one for his chauffeur.