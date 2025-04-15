Do you believe in aliens: CIA says KGB fought them UFOs, ETs in Cold War Ukraine

A declassified CIA document has gone viral—reviving an eerie, long-buried incident that apparently took place in the dying days of the Soviet Union.

According to the document, now available on the CIA’s official website, a bizarre event unfolded in 1989-90 during a military training exercise in Ukraine—then part of the USSR—where a group of Soviet soldiers reportedly engaged a low-flying, saucer-shaped UFO.

What followed was a scene straight out of a sci-fi horror film.

The 250-page KGB report, said to have been obtained by the CIA following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, recounts in chilling detail how a platoon of soldiers fired a surface-to-air missile at the unidentified craft.

The attack reportedly brought down the object, prompting five short, humanoid beings with large heads and black eyes to emerge from the wreckage.

The witnesses’ account becomes more unsettling from there.

According to the survivors, the extraterrestrials regrouped and “merged into a single object that acquired a spherical shape.”

Seconds later, the sphere emitted an intense, blinding flash of light.

In the moments that followed, 23 soldiers who had been watching were reportedly transformed—turned into what the document refers to as “stone poles.”

Only two soldiers survived, supposedly shielded by the shadows of nearby cover, escaping the full force of the mysterious flash.

The report—based on summaries from Canadian Weekly World News and Ukrainian newspaper Holos Ukrayiny—described “a horrific picture of revenge on the part of extraterrestrial creatures, a picture that makes one’s blood freeze.”

The alleged petrified bodies and the wreckage of the unidentified object were transported to a secret Soviet research facility near Moscow.

There, scientists are said to have determined that the soldiers’ bodies had been transformed into a limestone-like substance.

Whatever technology the beings deployed, the report concludes, it defied science.

“If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case,” a CIA analyst reportedly noted, as per Hindustan Times report. “The Aliens possess such weapons and technology that go beyond all our assumptions. They can stand up for themselves if attacked.”

Although the event allegedly occurred in either 1989 or 1990, the story surfaced after the disintegration of the Soviet Union and was declassified by the CIA in 2000.

The document has since drawn renewed interest, surfacing in various discussions, including a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Former CIA officer Mike Baker cautioned against taking the report at face value.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Baker remarked, “If there was an incident, regardless of the nature of the incident, I suspect that the actual report doesn’t look much like what has now come out from five or six or seven iterations of what originally was [written].”

“I’m sure there’s something out there,” he added. “I just don’t think that they landed decades ago, turned Soviet soldiers into limestone, and we’re just now hearing about it. I don’t think that’s the case.”

Despite his doubts, Baker conceded that unexplained aerial phenomena remain worthy of investigation.

The declassified file arrives at a time of heightened public interest in UFOs—now officially termed Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs).

In 2020, the US Department of Defense established a UAP Task Force aimed at detecting, analysing, and cataloguing such encounters.

This initiative resulted in the release of several formerly classified files, igniting widespread public discourse.

As per The Economic Times, between May 2023 and June 2024 alone, the Pentagon received 757 reports of UAPs.

While most sightings were attributed to balloons, drones, or satellites, a handful remained unexplained—including a near-collision between a commercial airliner and a mysterious object near New York.

Even political leaders have weighed in.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump told podcast host Logan Paul he didn’t believe in aliens.

But upon assuming office, he signed an executive order mandating the declassification of all federal records related to extraterrestrial sightings, stating that it was time to “expose or dispel rumours of any cover-up that may or may not have taken place.”