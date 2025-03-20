Disha Salian’s father demands FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, party slams BJP’s 'dirty politics'

1 6 Disha Salian (X/@zayniesgal)

Nearly five years after the death of Disha Salian, her father, Satish Salian, has approached the Bombay high court seeking a fresh investigation, demanding an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and a transfer of the probe to the CBI.

The petition, represented by lawyer Nilesh C. Ojha, alleged the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government attempted to shield Aaditya Thackeray and cover up the case.

“At the time she was murdered, there was Uddhav Thackeray govt in power in the state. Since his son, was the accused, the corrupt police officials covered up the case. In this matter, we filed a PIL in Sept 2023 stating that FIR should be registered and action should be taken. In Dec 2023, Shinde govt constituted an SIT in this matter. On 12th January 2024, a written complaint was filed accusing Aaditya Thackeray, Suraj Pancholi and others of gang rape,” Ojha said.

The petition alleges that no FIR was registered for more than a year, and Aaditya’s affidavit falsely stated that the CBI cleared him.

“There is also proof that Anil Deshmukh didn’t want any action (on Aaditya),” he added.

The move has set off a political firestorm in Maharashtra, with accusations of cover-ups, political vendettas, and demands for justice.

Aaditya Thackeray denied any involvement and vowed to fight it out in court.

“Attempts are being made for the last five years to malign my image. We will put forth our side in the court. We will give our replies (to the allegations) in the court,” he said.

MP Sanjay Raut claimed the petition was filed to divert attention from the Aurangzeb controversy.

“The whole state knows the politics behind this petition. These people could not thrive on the Aurangzeb issue they raised, the tide of which turned against them. They are giving wind to Disha Salian case to wash their hands off of the Aurangzeb issue. This dirty politics is defaming our state’s name. This is an attempt to malign the name of a youth leader who is doing good work and to malign the image of our party,” he said.

Mahayuti leaders went on the offensive.

“Where is Aaditya? Why has he not been answering since last night? Why is he not coming in front of the public? I have been saying from day one that this (Disha Salian) is a murder and it should be investigated. Aaditya Thackeray’s role must be examined. I have been demanding an investigation into the names involved from the very beginning,” BJP minister Nitish Rane said.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP Naresh Mhaske said the petition asked the phone records of producer Ekta Kapoor and actor Dino Morea to be checked.

“Disha’s father has stated in his petition that he was being pressured, and much of the evidence was hidden. He took the names of people like Ekta Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Aditya Pancholi and asked for their phone records to be checked. This should be investigated. He is not making any fake allegations. Everyone knows Aaditya’s nightlife friend group. If they are innocent, then Aaditya and Sanjay Raut should come forward and demand an enquiry into the case. Raut used to oppose Aaditya. But now Aaditya Thackeray has become their party’s member, so Sanjay Raut can not say anything against him,” he said.

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders linked the petition to Bihar polls.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar said, “We are sure Aaditya has nothing to do with this. We are with him, but let the court decide... if you look at the BJP, they will now start doing politics on it. Four years ago Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. Immediately after the suicide, such banners were put up in Bihar only for the Bihar elections. Now after four years, the BJP will take this issue forward because there are elections in Bihar after four months and elections in Mumbai after 6 months,” he said.

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, now with the NCP-SP, said “looks like a part of a conspiracy.”

The case has reignited demands for justice in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died days after Disha.

Singh’s father, KK Singh, voiced support for Satish Salian’s petition. “Whatever he (Disha’s father) has done is right; at least a conclusion will come out whether it was suicide or murder, and Sushant’s case will also come up and it will become clear what happened in it. Now hopefully the government has changed, there is a lot of difference between the previous government and this government, we have a lot of hope from the current CM, whatever he does will be right,” he said.

On June 8, 2020, Disha Salian died after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in suburban Malad.