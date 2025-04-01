Dhoni’s retirement, Virat leaving RCB: We have a surprise for cricket fans

You’re probably in for a shock.

Because not all news items are easily digestible.

First, MS Dhoni has retired from the Indian Premier League and Virat Kohli has left the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to join the Sydney Sixers.

The “April Fools” news items have stormed the Internet…We’re still reeling from the aftermath of the shocks we rant into.

MS Dhoni retirement

1 4 Thala's retirement really hurts(X/@Delhipedia)

We all thought last year would be Thala’s last season for CSK but this year we got to see him back to his very best. Smashing sixes and lightning fast stumpings of Phil Salt and more – looking at MSD’s form behind the stumps and also when padded up, we would expect him to play for CSK for another three or four years. But this announcement has us in dismay. After 267 matches, 5289 runs and 255 sixes, it is truly the end of an era. We will all miss Thala Dhoni in CSK yellow.





Virat Kohli to Sydney Sixers

2 4 Sydney Sixers reveal their newest star (X/@SixersBBL)

After years of no Indians playing in the Big Bash League, the Sydney Sixers have finally bagged the big fish. Earlier today, the Sixers announced that Virat Kohli signed a two year contract to play the BBL for the SCG side. Now all cricket fans know exactly what to watch during the winters when there isn’t an India game on. Imagine Kohli in the pink threads of the Sixers. Anyway, he enjoys batting in Australia now imagine he brings his IPL form to the BBL. Crazy, right?





Virat Kohli gets his hand on the IPL trophy

3 4 18th time lucky for RCB(X/@MS_Mario07)

The day all RCB fans have been waiting for is finally here. Yes, RCB and King Kohli have gotten their hands on the IPL trophy. After dominating the first two games with a seven-wicket win over KKR and a 50-run victory against CSK, it has been decided that they are the best team this season so the trophy has gone to RCB. An elated Virat Kohli couldn’t resist smiling when he held the golden crown. RCB fans are not saying “E Sala Cup Namde” anymore, its “E Sala Cup Namdu”.





Sanjeev Goenka Apologises to KL Rahul

4 4 KL Rahul receives an apology letter(X/@majordev13)

X is basically the multiverse of madness and this April fools, this fan went a step too far with his imagination. He tweeted, “After seeing Rishabh Pant’s performance, Sanjeev Goenka has written a letter of apology to KL Rahul asking him to return.”

The Lucknow Super Giants owner wrote in his letter, “I’m sorry I didn’t understand your value when you were around. Please return to LSG. We miss you and need you more than you will ever know. I will never shout at you again”



