Despair turns to humour again as global jitters trigger sell-off, Sensex, Nifty plunge

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty nosedived on Friday, tracking sharp declines in global markets after the announcement of an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese products sent shockwaves through investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,414.33 points to settle at 73,198.10 and Nifty tanked 420.35 points to 22,124.70, marking a steep sell-off across sectors.

As the markets bled red, social media erupted with a flurry of memes — as investors once again found succour in gallows humour.

On X, a user captured the universal sentiment of investors as the Sensex nosedived.

As the stock market plunges to fresh record lows, investors remain on an endless quest. With every dip feeling like a trap and every recovery short-lived, the search continues.

Every stock market investor is left with red, teary eyes—not from joy, but from checking their plummeting portfolios.

Another user captured the plight of investors as every day the market keeps on falling.

Investors around the country right now can relate to Baburao’s dialogue from the movie Hera Pheri, “Mere ko aise dhak dhak ho rela hai re”.

Nostalgic netizens longed for the "good old days"—when their portfolios were bruised but not completely battered.

If only onion prices crashed like the stock market, we'd all be wiping tears of joy instead!

But is it over yet? Who knows how low the market will fall.

Another user wrote ‘Stock market is bumpy ride...Mitron seat ki peti baandh le..’ well it seems like the ride is not over yet.

