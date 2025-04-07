D-Street's financial heartbreak: Markets fall, memes rise as investors reel under shock

By the time the markets opened on Monday morning, the writing was already on the wall.

US President Donald Trump’s aggressive new tariff measures had sent tremors across the globe, and Dalal Street was not spared. What followed was a financial meltdown of staggering proportions—one that investors won’t forget in a hurry.

At precisely 9:16am, Sensex had already nosedived by 3,072 points, or 4.09%, dropping to 72,296. Nifty wasn’t far behind either, plummeting 1,146 points—or 5%—to settle at 21,758.

By mid-morning, the 30-share Sensex benchmark had plunged 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01, marking one of the steepest single-day losses in the past year.

And with that, investors’ wealth took a brutal hit.

A mind-numbing ₹20,16,293.53 crore, equivalent to roughly USD 4.50 trillion was wiped out from the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms in a matter of hours. The mood across the investor community spiralled into full-blown panic.

Market veterans labelled the situation as one of the worst bouts of volatility since the Covid era.

But when wealth evaporates so rapidly, no amount of expert advice is enough to calm the nerves of anxious investors. And the shock quickly mutated into dark humor and despair—especially on social media.

On X, hashtags like #MarketCrash and #StockMarketCrash trended all morning as users poured their heartbreak into memes, jokes, and cathartic rants.

“My ETF portfolio just crashed 30%… It feels like a financial heart attack. Sleepless, anxious, staring at red. Is anyone else drowning in this storm?” one user wrote.

He echoed the anxiety felt across middle-class investing households.

Another posted: “The way the Stock Market is falling, If the country's PM has any shame, he should resign. He is not able to handle the Economy.”

One clever user drew comparisons to a crumbling game of Jenga.

Many resorted to satire: “Stock market isn’t working out exactly as i planned so i’m gambling on monkey races in Vietnam now", read one viral post.

And then, there were the prayers.

“I don’t want any profit, God... just give me back the money I invested. I won’t even look at the stock market again,” begged another netizen.

But perhaps the most philosophical reflection came from a user who opted out of the chaos altogether.

“Stock market crashing, Sensex down by 3000, India Vix fluctuating... While y’all were chasing bulls and bears, I chose the turtle—FD. Slow, boring, but never bites.”