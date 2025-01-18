Coldplay vibes grip nation, Chris Martin strolls Mumbai streets, fans go wild online

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web, captured hearts in Mumbai ahead of the band’s much-anticipated India concerts.

1 11 The English singer was spotted enjoying a relaxed moment at the Marine drive. (X/@coldplay)

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple made waves on Thursday night as they arrived at Mumbai airport.

2 11 Screengrab

Chris charmed the paparazzi with a warm “Namaste,” instantly winning over fans, while Dakota’s elegance perfectly complemented his down-to-earth gesture.

Meanwhile, social media buzzed with memes and fan reactions, particularly around concertgoers reselling tickets, adding to the frenzy ahead of the event.

3 11 X/@letsblinkit

As the band performs on January 18, it won't be wrong to say that "Coldplay vibes have taken over Mumbai."

4 11 Screengrab (X)

The power couple was seen at the iconic Shri Babulnath Temple on Friday, seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings ahead of Coldplay’s upcoming performances.

A heartwarming moment that captured everyone’s attention occurred when Dakota leaned in to whisper her wishes into the ear of Nandi, the sacred bull of Lord Shiva—a traditional gesture thought to make prayers come true.



5 11 X/@hellobye1024500

Like everyone else, we're also wondering how people failed to recognize them.

6 11 X/@abhiandniyu

The timeless cycle of supply and regret—Coldplay fans living their own Shakespearean tragedy.

7 11 X/@ewyuckugh

A very cold play from mom.

8 11 X/@NetflixIndia

A Wake-Up Sid like moment for Chris.

9 11 X/@ColdplayAusNZ

Meanwhile, preparations are at full-swing at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for the band's performance on January 18, 19 and 21.

10 11 X/@gharkakabutar

If only they were selling it at potato prices.

11 11 X/@spotifyindia