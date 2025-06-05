Indian Army flags off ‘Kumaon Quest’ motorcycle expedition to promote Agnipath scheme, border tourism and Nari Shakti

The Indian Army on Thursday flagged off a nine-day motorcycle expedition — Kumaon Quest — from the National War Memorial in New Delhi, to promote youth engagement, women empowerment, border tourism and development in the remote Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s Central Command flagged off the expedition.

Underlining the Army’s growing role as a catalyst for societal transformation, the initiative is designed to align with the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme, which seeks to boost tourism, infrastructure and growth in border settlements, according to a report by ThePrint.

Led by Lieutenant Colonel Aditi Mishra of the Corps of Engineers, the ten-member team — featuring a woman officer at the helm — will traverse through the strategic border districts of Pithoragarh, Champawat, Didihat and Dharchula.

The expedition aims to bring national attention to these often-overlooked regions, recognised for their cultural depth and strategic significance, as well as their deep-rooted connection to the armed forces.

Along the route, the team will visit educational institutions to interact with students and spread awareness about career opportunities in the armed forces, particularly through the Agnipath recruitment scheme.

The riders will also meet and honour Veer Naris (war widows), veterans and families of fallen soldiers in Pithoragarh and Didihat, recognising the lasting contributions of local communities to national service and reinforcing the Army’s enduring commitment to veteran welfare.

With the expedition led by a woman officer, the Indian Army reaffirmed its dedication to Nari Shakti — symbolising courage, leadership and inclusivity in the defence forces.

“With Kumaon Quest, the Indian Army reinforces its role — both as guardian of the nation and catalyst for societal transformation,” said the Central Command in a post on X.

The Kumaon region provides a significant number of recruits to the armed forces.

Motorcycle rallies have long been a tradition in the Army.

In 2023, a 25-member all-women ride was launched from Delhi to the Kargil War Memorial.

Another women-led expedition was flagged off from Leh in 2024 under Nari Sashaktikaran initiatives linked to Kargil Vijay Diwas.