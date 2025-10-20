Caps, hats, sunglass to army, navy jackets: Modi’s Diwali style with Indian soldiers since 2014

Narendra Modi, since becoming prime minister 11 years ago, has made it a point to celebrate Diwali with servicemen. Each year, he spends the festival among troops stationed across the country.

This year, PM Modi spent his Diwali onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the Goa-Karwar coast.

Dressed in a dapper dark blue navy uniform and sporting cool shades, he told the personnel: “The extraordinary coordination among the three services had compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor.”

He also praised the forces for helping India achieve a major milestone by “eliminating Maoist terrorism.”

Along with the calendar, the locale and his attire also change every year.

2014: Siachen Glacier, Ladakh

Modi’s first Diwali as PM was spent at the world’s highest battlefield, the Siachen glacier.

Wrapped in a red muffler, silver and black goggles, and hooded jacket, he praised the soldiers for allowing “1.25 billion Indians to celebrate in peace.”

He told them they represented not only themselves but also the families of millions.

2015: Dograi and Khasa War Memorials, Amritsar, Punjab

On November 11 that year, Modi visited the Khasa and Dograi War Memorials in Amritsar near the Pakistan border.

Modi honoured the Indian Army’s victories in the 1965 war, interacting with troops posted along the frontier. That time he was dressed in a black cap, white kurta, a multicoloured shawl and the jacket that was once named after India’s first prime minister.

2016: Sumdo, Himachal Pradesh

The Diwali at Sumdo, near the Indo-China border, was spent with personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Dogra Scouts, and the Indian Army.

On the way, he made an unscheduled stop at Chango village to interact with locals. He wore a green Himachali topi, maroon muffler, black jacket and black trousers.

Truly, flex, Modi style.

2017: Gurez Sector, Jammu & Kashmir

The 2017 Diwali saw Modi in the Gurez Sector of Kashmir.

Wearing a Border Security Force jacket over a white kurta, he exchanged sweets with troops and called them his “family,” thanking them for safeguarding the nation’s security.

2018: Harsil and Kedarnath, Uttarakhand

Modi met troops in Harsil Valley near the China border that year before heading to Kedarnath Temple.

His OOTD – outfit of the day, as Gen Z calls it – was a grey jacket, orange high-neck pullover, and red cap.

2019: Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir

Modi spent Diwali 2019 in Rajouri, celebrating with Indian Army personnel deployed in forward areas.

He wore a grey kurta, army jacket, white churidar pajama (which also happens to be his signature choice), and a black cap.

2020: Longewala Border Post, Rajasthan

At the historic Longewala post, site of a major battle during the 1971 war that has been immortalised by Bollywood, Modi celebrated Diwali in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Surrounded by army and BSF personnel, he distributed sweets and highlighted their resilience as the nation faced an unprecedented crisis. He was seen wearing an army uniform again. This time with a yellow hat adding to the glamour.

2021: Nowshera, Jammu & Kashmir

In 2021, Modi visited the Nowshera sector near the Line of Control, once again exchanging sweets and greetings with soldiers. He emphasised the importance of vigilance and the role of the armed forces in ensuring the safety of citizens. This time again, he styled the army jacket with a different hat and black trousers.

2022: Kargil, Jammu & Kashmir and Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

The PM marked Diwali that year in Kargil, wearing an army hat, grey pants, army jacket, grey sweater, black gloves, and goggles.

Later, he participated in Ayodhya’s Deepotsav, lighting lamps at Ram Ki Paidi.

2023: Lepcha, Himachal Pradesh

In 2023, Modi joined Indian Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel in Lepcha near the China border.

He wore an army jacket, woollen army cap, and a red high-neck sweatshirt.

2024: Sir Creek, Gujarat

Last year’s Diwali took Modi to Sir Creek and Lakki Nala in Gujarat’s Kutch region, where he met personnel from the army, navy, air force and BSF.

Wearing a camouflage uniform, he had distributed sweets and reiterated India’s “zero compromise on territorial integrity.”

Each year, he trades festive lights for frontline lamps. The PM had stated a reason behind this already.

During his visit to Jaisalmer in 2020, Modi had said, "When I went to Siachen during my first year as Prime Minister in 2014, people were surprised. But today, everyone knows my emotions and feelings. Being among the soldiers is being among my family. Today, I am here to celebrate Diwali with my family."

He had also said, "Whether you live on the snowy hills or in the desert, my Diwali is completed by being with you. I see the beauty of your faces, see the happiness on your face, then I am doubly happy.”