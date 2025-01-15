Can’t see anything: Delhi fog prompts social media posts urging caution while driving

To find truth, one must travel a dense fog. One writer’s words echo the plight of Delhi-NCR residents, who are navigating life through thick fog this season.
On Wednesday morning, the city woke up to a freezing temperature of 6°C with visibility as low as 150 metres. Over 100 flights and 26 trains were delayed, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport operated under CAT-III conditions to handle the low visibility.
Social users shared their struggles and videos of driving and walking around the foggy chaos. Here are a few examples.
A call for caution
“Extreme fog, Delhi Winters. Almost zero visibility. Drive carefully, walk carefully.” wrote one user, sharing a video where almost nothing can be seen.
A chilling reminder
“Drive Safe, Dense Fog, Very Poor Visibility #DELHI #NCR #FOGALERT.” wrote another, with blurry image of traffic.
A driver's nightmare
“Dense fog in Delhi-NCR. Nightmare for drivers” posted another user. The video in the post captures the daunting task of driving through a city covered in fog.
Zero visibility, zero relief
Another user shared: “Dense fog has enveloped our city. Please be careful while driving. Visibility is almost zero.”
The struggle is real
“Today fog is too much. Can't see anything. Driving is getting very difficult in Delhi. #delhi #foggy.” read a post.
A cautionary post
A user shared a cautionary post “#fog #smog #Delhi #rohini #India #Drive #carefully. Captured this while sitting as a pillion on #bike. DO NOT #Risk YOUR #lives BY USING #phone WHILE #driving.”A crucial PSA amidst the fog, safety first, photos later.
Danger lurks ahead
A user wrote “Dense fog in Delhi.. 20-25m se aage visibility zero hai kai jagah... Drive and Walk Carefully.”For Delhiites, the road ahead might as well be a mystery.
A foggy fun
“Zero visibility in Delhi today morning. Seriously, what the FOG!?” read a post. Even amidst the chaos, humour finds its way through the haze.
One step at a time
“#Delhifog Delhi at this time take one step at a time.” said a user. In dense fog, life's truly a one-step-at-a-time journey.
A foggy commute
Another user said “Today so much Fog #delhiwheather #Delhi.” The video captures the quietness of a city struggling to function under the fog's layer.
A game of survival
A user quipped: “Almost no visibility beyond 5-10 metres... The worst part is the reflectors are broken for most public vehicles and tail lights don't work... We in India are fighting with danger, daily! Khatron ke Khiladi!”
Lost in the fog
“Zero visibility! Just driving car with the fog. The world disappears, leaving only the moment. #FoggyDays #ZeroVisibility #DelhiWinters.” read a post.A poetic yet chilling description.
A bike rider’s perspective
“Delhi fog.”The video in the post from a bike rider's lens shows an even scarier view, two wheels, no visibility.
A plea
A user urgered “Dense Fog in Delhi, be careful while driving.” A simple but required reminder.