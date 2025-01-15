Can’t see anything: Delhi fog prompts social media posts urging caution while driving

To find truth, one must travel a dense fog. One writer’s words echo the plight of Delhi-NCR residents, who are navigating life through thick fog this season.

On Wednesday morning, the city woke up to a freezing temperature of 6°C with visibility as low as 150 metres. Over 100 flights and 26 trains were delayed, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport operated under CAT-III conditions to handle the low visibility.

PTI

Social users shared their struggles and videos of driving and walking around the foggy chaos. Here are a few examples.

X/gateposts_

A call for caution

“Extreme fog, Delhi Winters. Almost zero visibility. Drive carefully, walk carefully.” wrote one user, sharing a video where almost nothing can be seen.

X/raovsingh

A chilling reminder

“Drive Safe, Dense Fog, Very Poor Visibility #DELHI #NCR #FOGALERT.” wrote another, with blurry image of traffic.

X/deepikakbhan

A driver's nightmare

“Dense fog in Delhi-NCR. Nightmare for drivers” posted another user. The video in the post captures the daunting task of driving through a city covered in fog.

X/ryantrash96

Zero visibility, zero relief

Another user shared: “Dense fog has enveloped our city. Please be careful while driving. Visibility is almost zero.”

X/anujgoel11_

The struggle is real

“Today fog is too much. Can't see anything. Driving is getting very difficult in Delhi. #delhi #foggy.” read a post.

X/activated_ravan

A cautionary post

A user shared a cautionary post “#fog #smog #Delhi #rohini #India #Drive #carefully. Captured this while sitting as a pillion on #bike. DO NOT #Risk YOUR #lives BY USING #phone WHILE #driving.”A crucial PSA amidst the fog, safety first, photos later.

X/sdhruv86

Danger lurks ahead

A user wrote “Dense fog in Delhi.. 20-25m se aage visibility zero hai kai jagah... Drive and Walk Carefully.”For Delhiites, the road ahead might as well be a mystery.

X/Pmkphotoworks

A foggy fun

“Zero visibility in Delhi today morning. Seriously, what the FOG!?” read a post. Even amidst the chaos, humour finds its way through the haze.

X/AishPaliwal

One step at a time

“#Delhifog Delhi at this time take one step at a time.” said a user. In dense fog, life's truly a one-step-at-a-time journey.

X/satyug20201

A foggy commute

Another user said “Today so much Fog #delhiwheather #Delhi.” The video captures the quietness of a city struggling to function under the fog's layer.

X/my_musings_ind

A game of survival

A user quipped: “Almost no visibility beyond 5-10 metres... The worst part is the reflectors are broken for most public vehicles and tail lights don't work... We in India are fighting with danger, daily! Khatron ke Khiladi!”

X/NeetuGarg6

Lost in the fog

“Zero visibility! Just driving car with the fog. The world disappears, leaving only the moment. #FoggyDays #ZeroVisibility #DelhiWinters.” read a post.A poetic yet chilling description.

X/sm1fromthemoon

A bike rider’s perspective

“Delhi fog.”The video in the post from a bike rider's lens shows an even scarier view, two wheels, no visibility.

Facebook/SeemaMarmat

A plea

A user urgered “Dense Fog in Delhi, be careful while driving.” A simple but required reminder.