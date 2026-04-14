Budapest erupts in celebrations after Péter Magyar's landslide victory, after 16 years of Orbán

A drone view shows people gathering to celebrate across the River Danube from the Parliament building, following the partial results of the parliamentary election, in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026.Reuters
People celebrate after the Tisza Party wins the Hungarian parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2026.Reuters
People celebrate following partial results in the Hungarian Parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2026.Reuters
People celebrate following partial results on the day of the Hungarian Parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2026.Reuters
People celebrate following partial results on the day of the Hungarian Parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2026.Reuters
A man waves a flag and holds a poster as people celebrate following partial results on the day of the Hungarian Parliamentary election in Budapest, Hungary, April 13, 2026.Reuters
People gather after the announcement of partial results of the parliamentary election, in Budapest, Hungary, April 12, 2026.Reuters