BJP and Congress members engage in violent scuffle inside Odisha Assembly

The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday plunged into chaos when members of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress scuffled in the well of the House prompting Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the proceedings till noon.

Tension erupted in the House when senior BJP lawmaker Jaynarayan Mishra rushed towards Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, who was standing in front of Urban Development Minister K C Mohapatra when the minister was replying to a question.

"Mishra caught hold of my shirt collar and pushed me. I was requesting minister Mohapatra to stop giving a reply when the House was not in the order. I requested him with folding hands. But, Mishra suddenly came up to me and caught hold of my collar," Bahinipati told reporters outside the House.

Soon, other members of the treasury bench and the Congress also scuffled following which Speaker Padhy adjourned the proceedings. The House plunged into chaos as BJP and Congress members pushed one another.

BJD members were also in the well but did not participate in the scuffle.

The opposition BJD and Congress members were protesting on separate issues.

While the BJD members demanded a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over Mishra's remark referring to the merger of erstwhile Koshala with Odisha in 1936 as a "historical mistake", Congress MLAs agitated over the alleged increase in the crimes against women in the state.

This was the second day that the House witnessed turmoil.

Speaker Padhy allowed Question Hour for around 30 minutes amid protests by the opposition.

With the CM not coming to the House for the last two days, the BJD members launched a symbolic "search" for him on the assembly premises with a lantern. The BJD MLAs also staged a sit-in in front of the CM's chamber.