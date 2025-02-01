Bihar bonanza, income-tax slab change relief dominate meme reactions to Budget

The Union Budget 2025 is here, and as always, it has left the internet divided. Some are celebrating, some are calculating, and others are just making memes. While policymakers present numbers and projections, netizens are doing their thing.

TTO Graphics

And some of them are also apologising to Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been a target of meme-makers.

X/rohit_yadav0506

The most-anticipated announcement

Just sums up the Budget, we say.

X/Raziawrites

Bihar takes the spotlight

Maybe it’s time to invest in some Bihar-based stocks?

X/WakeupRanbir

The ‘Bihar’ counter

Take a sip of water every time Bihar is mentioned in the Budget, you’re hydrated for a month. (Not recommended for people suffering for health issues)

X/TheReal_Singh_

The Squid Game reaction

Should we be happy, sad, or just pretend to understand economics?

X/ChekrishnaCk

Makhana, but make it political

Guess we’re snacking our way to economic growth

X/Narcissistic_VK

Memes under GST?

Budget reactions are fun. Disclaimer, there is no tax on memes, yet.

X/DilSeMemes

Bihar gets everything

Looks like if Bihar had a wishlist, it just got approved in full

X/Karthik_Bhai7

The Big announcement

Sorry, Nirmala ma’am, all taxing memes will now be withdrawn: Sincerely, income-tax payer.