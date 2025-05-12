As Virat Kohli bids adieu to Test cricket, who are the contenders for the No.4 spot

In a move that marks the end of a golden era in Indian Test cricket, Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli

With Kohli’s absence ahead of the high-stakes England tour, the selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir will have their task cut out to decide who will take up the mantle at the crucial No. 4 position in Test matches as Kohli, who has batted at No. 4 in 98 Test matches, leaves behind an outstanding legacy at the position.

He amassed 7,564 runs at an average of 50.09, including 26 centuries and 21 fifties at number 4. Statistically, he has been India’s most prolific batter at number four over the last decade.

So who are the potential contenders to replace Kohli in India’s red-ball middle order.

Sai Sudarshan

Sai Sudharsan

Yet to make his Test debut, 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan is being watched by selectors and cricketing legends alike.

He made his ODI debut against South Africa in 2023 and impressed during India A’s tour of Australia.

Sudharsan played a vital role in Tamil Nadu’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win in 2022 and was the third highest run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022-23 with 610 runs in 8 matches.

In 29 Ranji games, he has scored 1,957 runs at an average of 39.93 with 7 centuries and a highest score of 213.

His stint with Surrey in the County Championship 2024 has turned heads—he notched up three centuries in seven innings.

On May 2, former India head coach Ravi Shastri advocated for Sudharsan’s inclusion in the Test squad, citing his technical prowess and success in English conditions.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

India’s dependable man in crisis, K.L. Rahul has often been the team’s utility player, adapting his position in the batting order to fit team dynamics.

With technique and the experience of 58 Tests under his belt, Rahul stands as a strong contender for the No. 4 slot.

He has scored 3,257 runs in Tests at an average of 33.57 with 8 centuries.

He has played one Test at number four—against England in January 2024—where he scored 108 runs across two innings, with a highest of 86 and an average of 54.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

At 25, Shubman Gill has emerged as one of the brightest stars of Indian Test cricket and is reported to be the next captain after Rohit Sharma’s retirement.

Since his debut in 2020, he has played 32 Tests, scoring 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05, including five centuries.

While he has opened or batted at No. 3, a shift to the No. 4 position could provide the boost his career needs and help solidify India’s middle order.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer

It’s been a sensational year for Shreyas Iyer, who earned a recall to the national side and a BCCI central contract following a string of strong domestic performances.

His exploits in the ICC Champions Trophy further enhanced his credentials.

In 14 Tests, Iyer has scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86 with a highest score of 105.

In domestic cricket, his numbers are even more impressive: 6,363 runs in 81 Ranji matches at an average of 48.57, including 15 centuries and a highest score of 233.

Iyer has only played once at No. 4, where he scored a half-century, and could be a solid replacement for Kohli given his consistent form across formats.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair

The 33-year-old Karun Nair has rekindled hopes of a national comeback with a dominant red-ball season in domestic cricket.

He remains best known for his unbeaten 303* against England in 2016.

In 114 Ranji games, Nair has scored 8,211 runs at an average of 49.16 with 23 centuries and 36 half-centuries. He bats at number 4 or 5 in Ranji Trophy matches for Vidarbha.

Having played in the middle order for India, Nair could be a viable option to test at No. 4 on the international stage.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan

One of the most talked-about red-ball performers in recent times, Sarfaraz Khan burst into the Test scene in 2024 with a century against New Zealand.

He has played 6 Tests, scoring 371 runs at an average of 37.10. His highest score of 150 came while batting at number four against New Zealand at Bengaluru in October 2024.

In Ranji he has played 54 games and scored 4593 runs at an average of 65.61. He has the highest score of 301 not out and has 16 centuries to his name.

Though he didn’t get many opportunities against Australia, Sarfaraz remains a strong candidate to cement his place in the middle order.