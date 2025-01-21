All I ask is for my son to be treated fairly’: Sanju Samson's father hits out at KCA after Champions Trophy snub

Sanju Samson's exclusion from India's ICC Champions Trophy squad has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee’s decision to overlook the talented wicket-keeper batter. Now his father, Viswanath Samson, has alleged bias within the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for his omission.

1 6 Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the third and final T20 International cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite boasting impressive numbers in the 50-over format, Samson lost his spot to Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul, who were preferred as wicket-keeping options for the marquee tournament.

2 6 Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (AP/PTI)

Sanju has played 16 ODIs for India scoring 510 runs at an average of 56.66 with a century to his name. In his last outing for India, Samson scored a hundred against South Africa in the fourth T20I at Johannesburg on November 15, 2024.

3 6 Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul at a warm-up session before the second ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sunday, August 4, 2024. (PTI)

In India’s 2024 ODI tour to Sri Lanka, Samson had lost out to Rishabh Pant, K.L. Rahul as the two wicketkeeping options.

Samson was also not selected to play for Kerala in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy after he skipped a three-day camp preceding the tournament.

The Kerala cricketer's omission for India's ODI squad against England and for the Champions Trophy has been tied to his absence from the state team’s Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign by many.

Viswanath suggested that certain individuals within the KCA hold a grudge against his son.

"There are people within the KCA who have something against my child. We’ve never spoken out against the association before, but this time it’s gone too far," Viswanath told Mathrubhumi English.

"Sanju isn’t the only player who missed the camp, yet others in similar situations were allowed to play”, he added.

Sanju reportedly informed the KCA of his unavailability before the camp. But KCA president Jayesh George was dissatisfied with the "one-line text" he received as communication from the player, according to reports.

Viswanath remained open to dialogue with the KCA to resolve the issue. "It’s not about Jayesh George or Vinod S Kumar; it’s the smaller people in the middle who turn everything toxic over trivial matters. We are sportsmen, not businessmen,” he said.

“All I ask is for my son to be treated fairly. If there’s any mistake, we’re willing to discuss it and make amends," he added.

4 6 Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir shares a light moment with player Sanju Samson during a training session ahead of the first T20 cricket match against England, at Eden Garden in Kolkata,West Bengal, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (PTI)

KCA chief Jayesh George clarified that Sanju’s re-entry into the state team depends on his participation in Kerala's camps. "Sanju is currently in Kolkata and will play against England. There’s nothing more to say on this. However, he will be eligible for selection if he attends the camps. If not, he will be left out," George said.

Samson will get a chance to play for Kerala in the knockout phase of the Ranji Trophy as Kerala is currently placed second in the group with 18 points behind leaders Haryana.

Samson’s omission continues to fuel debates among fans and experts, many of whom feel that the 29-year-old deserves a fair chance given his consistent performances in white-ball cricket.

5 6 Sanju Samson, (inset) Shashi Tharoor (PTI)

On January 19, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had criticised the Kerala Cricket Association for mishandling Sanju Samson resulting in his exclusion from the Indian squad. He argued that Samson's impressive record is overlooked due to administrative egos, impacting both the player and Kerala cricket.

“The sorry saga of the Kerala Cricket Association and Sanju Samson -- the player wrote to KCA, in advance, regretting his inability to attend a training camp between the SMA and the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournaments, and was promptly dropped from the squad -- has now resulted in Sanju's exclusion from the Indian team, wrote Tharoor on his X account.

6 6 X/@ShashiTharoor

“A batsman who has a highest score of 212* in the Hazare Trophy, who averages 56.66 in ODIs for India (including a century in his last outing, against South Africa) is having his career destroyed by the egos of cricket administrators.

Doesn't it bother the KCA bosses that by leaving Sanju out, they ensured Kerala didn't even reach the quarter-finals of the Hazare? Where does this leave him?” he added.

Amidst this turmoil, both the Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan Cricket Associations have reportedly extended offers to Sanju Samson to join their respective teams. According to Mathrubhumi English, the ball is now in Samson's court.