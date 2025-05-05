After 15 seasons, 694 matches and 441 goals, Harry Kane’s trophy drought ends

Harry Kane has long been haunted by one glaring absence from his CV — a team trophy. But that drought ended on Sunday and Kane ended his career-long wait for silverware after 694 matches and 441 goals, as Bayern Munich’s triumph was sealed after second-placed Bayer Leverkusen failed to beat Freiburg.

The striker had been following the Leverkusen game with fellow England international Eric Dier and the rest of their Bayern team-mates. A video shared on social media captured them singing “We are the champions” as the title was confirmed.

"There are many people who, throughout my career, only talk about the fact I haven't won a title yet," Kane had said on April 25, as Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga crown began to look inevitable. "It would be nice to silence a few of them."

This season, Kane’s 24 goals so far have been instrumental in Bayern’s return to dominance under manager Vincent Kompany.

The title is also the first major trophy for Kompany. Kompany, who took over Bayern Munich after being relegated with Burnley last season, has now led the German giants back to the top.

Former Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur striker Jurgen Klinsmann told BBC Sport, “I'm thrilled for him because he deserves it so much.”

Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United centre-back and football pundit, posted on X: “Congratulations @HKane. The journey is another example of how hard you have to work, how long it can take, how many disappointments you have to go through to get what you want in life.”

“Harry has the goals, the arm band, the adulation as an individual. But he has now got his hands on his first team trophy in his career. It's the thing that’s eluded him, the one that people were thinking he wouldn’t get to.

“I’m pleased he has got there through that hard work, determination, strong mindset, perseverance. When you add that to the obvious qualities he has as a player then it all makes sense — but it’s not easy! Hats off to Harry Kane — well deserved,” Ferdinand added.

But social media, never one to miss a beat, reacted with a mix of buzz, celebration, memes and heartfelt congratulations.

The story of Kane’s career had, until now, been one with an unusual footnote.

For more than a decade, he has been one of football’s finest strikers, developing and perfecting his game to a near-masterful level.

While he had accumulated an impressive list of individual honours — the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018 for his six goals in Russia, three Premier League Golden Boots, and the European Golden Shoe after his stunning Bundesliga debut season — no team he played for had ever lifted a trophy during his tenure.

Last season, Kane’s first in Germany, he scored 36 times in the league to claim the European Golden Shoe.

But Bayern missed out on the title as Bayer Leverkusen completed an unbeaten campaign under Xabi Alonso, with Stuttgart finishing as runners-up.

For Harry Kane, this Bundesliga title marks not just a personal triumph, but the long-awaited validation of a career defined by excellence, resilience, and an unrelenting pursuit of glory.

