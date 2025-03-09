A day after factory building collapse in Ludhiana, rescue operation continues to see if anyone still trapped

1 4 Rescue work underway after a multi-storey building of a textile factory collapsed on Saturday evening, in Ludhiana, Punjab, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (PTI)

Rescue operation was underway Sunday to see if anyone was still trapped under the debris, a day after a factory building collapsed in Ludhiana.

A worker was killed after a building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area late Saturday evening, officials said. The six workers trapped under the debris were brought out by the NDRF teams, of which one was found dead and three sustained serious injuries.

An eye witness had earlier said a loud sound was heard before the building caved in. Sources said repair work was being taken up in the factory when a pillar gave way.

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force and other teams of police, fire brigade and factories departments, the Municipal Corporation were undertaking the rescue operation.

Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal are personally overseeing the rescue efforts at the site. They emphasised that the top priority is to rescue the trapped workers.

The deputy commissioner stated that the health department has been instructed to deploy medical teams and ambulances at the site until the operation is complete.

The municipal corporation and fire safety department have also been directed to depute their additional staff there round-the-clock.