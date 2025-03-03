'I'm proud child of immigrant parents': Zoe Saldana gets emotional after first Oscars win

Zoe Saldaña broke down in tears while receiving her first Oscar trophy for her role in Emilia Pérez on Monday. She won the Best Supporting Actress at the ceremony, held on March 3 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Saldaña's portrayal of Rita Moro Castro, a lawyer caught in the moral complexities of helping a cartel leader undergo gender-confirmation surgery, has been widely praised for its depth and emotional resonance.

“I’m sharing this award with you,” she told her fellow cast members as she accepted the award. “To my mom and dad, and my sister Sicily, everything good I have ever done in my life is because of you.”“I am the proud daughter of immigrant parents. I am the first actress of Dominican origin to win this award,” she further said, as she broke down in tears.

The Oscar win caps off an impressive awards season for Saldaña, who also took home Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Awards for the same role. Known for her work in blockbuster franchises like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, Saldaña became the first Dominican actress to earn an Oscar.

Directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez has been embroiled in controversy in the run up to the Oscars, over controversial tweets posted by leading actress Karla Sofia Gascon in the past.