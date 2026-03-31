Zendaya to ‘disappear’ for a while after back-to-back film lineup

Hollywood actress Zendaya will be taking a hiatus for a while following the release of her upcoming slate of films, she revealed during a recent interview.

“I just hope people don’t get sick of me, and I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the movies (and) supports my career in any kind of way. I’m deeply appreciative,” she told Fandango in an interview.

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“I just hope you guys don’t get sick of me this year because I’ll tell you what, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little bit,” she added.

Zendaya has a back-to-back lineup of films coming up. She is set to star alongside Robert Pattinson in The Drama, followed by the final season of the drama series Euphoria, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and The Odyssey.

As per media reports, the actress will also make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama is set to hit theatres on April 3. The film is centred on a happily engaged couple, Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), whose relationship unravels just days before their wedding. The “perfect” couple's relationship is severely tested when a shocking confession is revealed during a parlour game—specifically, a drunken game of “What's The Worst Thing You've Ever Done”.