YRF drops title track of ‘Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical’ ahead of its UK premiere

Yash Raj Films on Thursday dropped the title track of Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical, based on the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, ahead of its UK premiere.

Earlier, the organisers of Railway 200, Britain’s celebration of 200 years of railways, joined hands with Yash Raj Films for a musical, marking an India-UK cultural celebration and a celebration of romance associated with railways in Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

The title track of the musical, which will open at Manchester Opera House on May 29, is composed by Vishal and Sheykhar.

“Get ready, Manchester! The iconic love story that stole hearts is coming to the stage. Come Fall In Love – the musical adaptation of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra – arrives at the Manchester Opera House from 29th May! Here’s the soul of the show - the title track composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, lyrics by Nell Benjamin,” the official social media handle of YRF wrote on X alongside a video of the title track, which features the composers recording for the song.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was shot extensively in the UK. An iconic scene in the film was shot at London’s King’s Cross Railway Station where the film’s lead pair – Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol – met for the first time.

Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical is an English language stage production directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of DDLJ. Its story will be a nod to the original as it follows Simran as a young British Indian woman who finds herself tangled in an arranged marriage. However, the narrative takes a turn when she falls in love with a British man, Roger. The musical stars Jena Pandya as Simran and Ashley Day as Roger.

The production will feature an original score, with 18 English songs composed by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani and written by Nell Benjamin.

The creative team also includes choreographer Rob Ashford of Disney’s Frozen fame with co-choreography by Shruti Merchant.