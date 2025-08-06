YRF drops BTS video of Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani’s ‘War 2’ song ‘Aavan Jaavan’

Production banner Yash Raj Films on Wednesday dropped a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the song Aavan Jaavan from War 2. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, the song has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube in less than a week.

“Go on a trip like no other - tune into the unforgettable journey of #AavanJaavan. Watch it now! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide,” the makers wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video begins with Hrithik and Kiara rehearsing for the song in a dance studio. The clip also featured filmmaker Ayan Mukherji and dance director Bosco Martis, who shared anecdotes from the shooting days of Aavan Jaavan. Kiara and Hrithik were seen cycling in the video.

Aavan Jaavan features Hrithik romancing Kiara at The shoot locations at Tuscany and Rome.

From dancing to driving through lush greenery, the music video takes on a travel-like experience. Kiara’s viral swimsuit scene was also featured in the music video.

Aavan Jaavan reunites the Kesariya team (song from 2023’s Brahmastra) — director Ayan Mukerji, music composer Pritam, singer Arijit Singh and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya — for the song.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel.

The upcoming action thriller, starring Jr NTR as the antagonist, is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).