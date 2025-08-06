‘Saiyaara’ earns more than ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Dhadak 2’ on Tuesday

Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama Saiyaara remained strong at the domestic box office on its 19th day in theatres, earning more than Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy film Son of Sardaar 2 and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2, which released on Friday.

While the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda-starrer earned Rs 2.63 crore nett on Tuesday, the Vijay Kumar Arora-directed film raked in Rs 2.5 crore nett on its fifth day in cinemas, as per industry data tracking portal Sacnilk. Shazia Iqbal’s social drama earned Rs 1.60 crore nett.

Saiyaara released in theatres on July 18 to an overwhelming response from the audience, raking in Rs 172.75 crore nett in the first week, the second highest Week 1 grossser among Hindi films after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. It earned another Rs 107.75 crore nett in Week 2.

The third week began with a collection of Rs 4.5 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 14.75 crore nett over the third weekend. On Monday, the collections dropped to Rs 2.35 crore nett. With Tuesday’s earnings, the total domestic haul of the Yash Raj Films-backed romance drama stands at Rs 305 crore nett in 19 days.

Son of Sardaar 2, on the other hand, began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 7.25 crore nett. On Saturday it earned Rs 8.25 crore nett, followed by Rs 9.25 crore nett on Sunday. In the weekdays, the film added an additional Rs 4.85 crore nett to its earnings, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 29.60 crore nett.

Meanwhile, Dharma Productions’ Dhadak 2, began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 3.5 crore nett. It went on to earn Rs 7.9 crore nett over the weekend, followed by Rs 1.35 crore nett on Monday. With Tuesday’s earnings, this Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal has collected Rs 14.35 crore nett in India.