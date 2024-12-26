Ranveer Allahbadia, girlfriend were swept away by undercurrent in Goa; had to be rescued

Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, and his girlfriend had to be rescued after they got swept away by an underwater current while swimming in the ocean in Goa on Christmas Eve, he said on Wednesday.

“Merry Christmas to you all, from Goa. It's been the most eventful Christmas of my life. We're perfectly fine & well now. But yesterday at 6:00 pm or so, my girlfriend and I had to be rescued from a bit of a situation. We both love swimming in the open ocean. I've been doing this since I was a kid. But yesterday we got swept away by an underwater current,” Ranveer wrote on Instagram.

“This has happened to me before but I've never been alongside a companion...Deep gratitude to the family of the IPS officer husband and IRS officer wife who saved us both,” Ranveer added, recalling the drowning incident from the day before.

In his note, Ranveer recounted how a refreshing dip in the ocean turned into a nightmare when he and his girlfriend were suddenly toppled by an underwater current. Though he had experienced similar situations before, the incident proved particularly challenging as he was also trying to rescue his girlfriend. During this ordeal, Ranveer swallowed a significant amount of seawater and was on the verge of losing consciousness. It was then that he appealed for help to a family of five swimming nearby.

“A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us. The next thing we knew was that we were both struggling to stay afloat. There was a point during the ordeal where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away a little bit. That's when I decided to shout for help,” reads his note.

“It's easy to swim out of one alone. It's very hard to pull someone out with you. After a 5-10 minute struggle, we called for help and were promptly rescued by a family of 5 swimming nearby. We're both good swimmers but the fury of nature is such that it WILL test your limits at some point,” he continued.

Ranveer said he believes that they survived the situation as something good awaits them in the coming year.

“This experience left us feeling both blank as well as grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident. As we moved into today's Christmas, we're simply full of gratitude for being alive. This has been a very very memorable Goa holiday for me,” he added.

“From discovering secret Murtis at @aliladiwagoa to touching the life-death barrier. I guess 2025 is going to be more blessed than ever. We lived for a reason,” Ranveer signed off.

On the work front, Ranveer has amassed over 12 million followers across seven YouTube channels. He has interviewed Mallika Sherawat, Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, Triptii Dimri and Manoj Bajpyee among other celebrities on his podcast.