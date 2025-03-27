‘You’ Season 5 to Tom Hardy’s ‘Havoc’: Shows and films arriving on Netflix in April

Netflix has unveiled its content slate for April, which includes an array of new and returning shows. From the final season of Joe Goldberg’s You to Tom Hardy’s upcoming action-thriller Havoc, here’s a look at the series and films you can stream next month.

You Season 5

With its fifth and final season slated to release on April 24, You comes full circle as Joe returns to New York — the setting of Season 1 — to erase his past. Based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes, the first season of You premiered in 2018, followed by Season 2 in 2019, Season 3 in 2021 and Season 4 in 2023. The series explores Joe’s pathological obsession with his romantic interests and its deadly outcome. The upcoming season also stars Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

Black Mirror Season 7

Releasing on April 10, the upcoming season of the British anthology series is a sequel to the Season 4 opening episode USS Callister with Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen reprising their roles. Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry — who played Tuckersoft employees Colin Ritman and Mohan Thakur, respectively, in the 2018 Black Mirror film Bandersnatch — will also be back.

Devil May Cry

Based on the game franchise developed by Capcom and created by Hideki Kamiya, the upcoming animated series is set at a time when sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, who is unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck. Devil May Cry is set for an April 3 premiere.

Moonrise

Premiering on April 10, the upcoming anime Moonrise is adapted from a novel of the same name by Tou Ubukata. Directed by Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan Seasons 2 and 3) and produced by WIT Studio (Ranking of Kings, SPY x FAMILY), the anime is set in a world where Earth’s peaceful existence clashes with the Moon’s fight for independence.

Havoc

Following the success of Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy is gearing up for the release of his action-thriller film Havoc, set to drop on Netflix on April 25. Directed by Gareth Evans, known for his work on The Raid and Gangs of London, Havoc features the Oscar-nominated actor as a bruised detective dealing with the criminal underworld during his fight to rescue a politician’s estranged son after a drug deal went disastrously wrong.

Other releases:

Emmy Award–winning series Love on the Spectrum Season 3, releasing on April 2, will feature a new group of individuals (and some returning favourites) as they explore the realms of romance and relationships, according to Netflix. Willa Fitzgerald, Justina Machado and Colin Woodell’s medical drama PULSE is set to hit the streamer on April 3.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 5, Part 2 and The Clubhouse: A Year With the Rod Sox will premiere on April 8. Stars from Love Is Blind, The Circle, Perfect Match, and more will collide in the cutthroat competition in the reality series Battle Camp.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 and Pokemon Horizons Season 2 will hit the streamer on April 3 and 25, respectively. Among upcoming documentaries are Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, The Diamond Heist, Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror and Chef’s Table: Legends.