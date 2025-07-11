‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’ to ‘Ala Barfi’: Bollywood’s love affair with the whistle

Whistle tunes have been a recurring motif in Hindi film songs, evoking a wide range of emotions — from a lover’s playful flirtation to expressions of deep affection. At times used as a prelude to an energetic dance number, the whistle has been an integral part of Bollywood’s music legacy and storytelling.

Here’s a look at 15 Bollywood songs where the whistle stole the show, starting from a track composed in pre-independence India.

Bedard ko bulaavo seeti bajaa bajaa ke (1944)

Sung by Arun Ahuja, Bedard ko bulaavo seeti bajaa bajaa ke song from the film Caravan includes an array of whistling interludes. The music for the song was composed by Bulo C. Rani, while the lyrics were penned by Munshi Aziz. Caravan stars actors Arun, Kesari and Sylvie St. Clair in key roles.

Nakhrewali (1956)

The song is from the film New Delhi and begins with Kishore Kumar whistling as he playfully teases Vyjantimala’s character. Written by Shailendra, Nakhrewali was composed by Shankar and Jaikishan.

Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke (1957)

The peppy track features Dev Anand as a dashing truck driver who whistles in a spirited manner. A part of the film Nau Do Gyarah, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke features vocals by Kishore Kumar, music by Sachin Dev Burman and lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Yeh Shaam Mastani (1970)

A romantic gem from Shakti Samanta’s Kati Patang, Yeh Shaam Mastani opens with one of Bollywood’s most iconic whistle sequences. The Kishore Kumar-RD Burman-Rajesh Khanna trio weaves magic, with Asha Parekh as the female lead.

Dil Kya Kare (1975)

Dil Kya Kare from KS Sethumadhavan’s romance drama Julie, starring Laxmi Narayan and Vikram, marked the beginning of Nagesh Surve’s Bollywood career. A professional whistler, Surve has showcased his skills in songs from films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Barfi, Munna Bhai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Fanaa, and Dhoom 2.

Raat Baki Baat Baki (1982)

Parveen Babi turns heads with her graceful dance steps in this Namak Halaal song, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Raat Baki Baat Baki is sung by Asha Bhosle with Bappi Lahiri serving as the music director.

Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon (1997)

Shah Rukh Khan's charming whistle as he circles Juhi Chawla on a bicycle in Aziz Mirza’s 1997 romcom Yess Boss is still etched in the memory of many Bollywood fans. Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Alka Yagnik. The music for the song was composed by Jatin-Lalit with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Are Re Are (1997)

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, this romantic duet from Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal hai opens with a melodic whistle. The track, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, remains a fan favourite. Are Re Are was composed by Uttam Singh. Anand Bakshi served as the song’s lyricist.

Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana (1998)

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s whistling sequence in a basketball court in Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai still wins hearts. The iconic scene shows the two best friends reconciling after a fight. Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Jatin and Lalit composed the music for the hit song, while the lyrics were penned by Sameer Anjaan.

Kuch Naa Kaho (2003)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Namrata whistles a soulful melody during a romantic sequence with Abhishek Bachchan’s Raj Malhotra in the title track of Rohan Sippy’s directorial debut. Kuch Naa Kaho was sung by Sadhana Sargam and Shaan. Shankar Eshaan Loy served as the composer. Javed Akhtar penned the lyrics for the track.

Chand Sifarish (2006)

This romantic track from Fanaa features a melodic whistle that complements the on-screen chemistry between Aamir Khan and Kajol’s characters. Sung by Shaan and Kailash Kher, Chand Sifarish was composed by Jatin and Lalit, with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi.

Dhoom Again (2006)

Hrithik Roshan brings the house down with his electrifying steps in this Dhoom 2 track, which kicks off with a peppy whistle sequence by Surve. Dhoom Again was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Dominique Cerejo, with music by Pritam and lyrics by Asif Ali Baig.

Ala Barfi (2012)

Picturised on Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz, the title track from Anurag Basu’s Barfi features an iconic whistling segment by Surve. Around 68 years old, Surve today works alongside his daughter Rupali to create whistles the old-fashioned way, proving that the art of whistling in Bollywood is far from dying and no AI can reproduce Surve’s natural charm. Barfi also stars Priyanka Chopra in a key role. Ala Barfi was sung by Mohit Chauhan. Pritam served as the composer, while Swanand Kirkire served as the lyricist.

Whistle Baja (2014)

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry and dancing prowess steal the show in this song from Heropanti, which marked Shroff’s acting debut. Manj, Nindy Kaur and Raftaar have lent their vocals to Whistle Baja. The whistling interludes make up a major part of the song.

Tu Hai Ke Nahin (2015)

The song from Vikramjit Singh’s Roy features Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. The whistling sequence begins around the one-minute-30-second time stamp. The video shows Ranbir riding a bike through a breathtaking landscape. Meanwhile, Jacqueline looks gorgeous in a backless red dress as she plays among sea waves. Tu Hai Ke Nahin was sung and composed by Ankit Tiwari, with lyrics by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay.