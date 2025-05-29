‘K.G.F’ star Yash teams up with ‘Mad Max’ stunt coordinator Guy Norris for ‘Ramayana Part I’

K.G.F star Yash, who is set to play Ravana in the upcoming epic mythological drama Ramayana Part I, teams up with Hollywood stunt coordinator Guy Norris for the action sequences in the film, as reported by US-based media outlet Variety.

According to the report, Guy Norris, who is popularly known for working on projects like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Suicide Squad, has joined the Ramayana team and is currently in India, choreographing high-octane action sequences that revolve around Yash’s character.

Pictures of Yash and Norris from the film sets went viral on social media, with netizens expressing their enthusiasm over this unexpected collaboration. According to reports, Yash has committed to an extensive 60-70 day shooting schedule for Ramayana Part 1.

The pictures show Yash and Norris engrossed in a discussion on the sets.

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Ram in the upcoming film, while Sunny Deol will reportedly play Hanuman, and Sai Pallavi is set to feature as Sita. According to IMDb, Rakul Preet Singh will portray the demoness Surpanakha, and Lara Dutta will star as the queen of Kosala, Kaikeyi.

The script for Ramayana is written by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Shridhar Raghavan. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, known for his films Dangal and Chhichhore.

Music for Ramayana will be scored by A.R. Rahman, and Pankaj Kumar will serve as the cinematographer.

On November last year, Malhotra announced the first part of Ramayana will hit screens on Diwali 2026, with the second part slated for a release on Diwali the following year.

On the work front, Yash is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which is slated to hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.