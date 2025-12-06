Writers Guild of America joins Hollywood chorus against Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has joined the growing chorus of Hollywood labour and industry groups opposing Netflix’s proposed $83 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery’s studios and streaming business.

In a statement issued on Friday, the WGA warned that the “Netflix-WB deal would eliminate jobs, reduce wages — and raise prices for consumers”.

The union argued the transaction runs afoul of antitrust principles. “The world’s largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent,” the guild said.

“The outcome would eliminate jobs, push down wages, worsen conditions for all entertainment workers, raise prices for consumers, and reduce the volume and diversity of content for all viewers… This merger must be blocked,” the statement added.

The union has long opposed major media consolidation, contending that such deals weaken the marketplace for writers. The WGA previously opposed Comcast-NBCUniversal in 2011, AT&T-Time Warner in 2016, Disney-Fox in 2017, Amazon-MGM in 2021, and the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger in 2022.

Several creative guilds and industry associations said Netflix’s takeover of a legacy studio could reshape the theatrical landscape, given the company’s historical focus on streaming.

The Producers Guild of America said Friday that “producers are rightfully concerned about Netflix’s intended acquisition of one our industry’s most storied and meaningful studios”.

The PGA said policymakers must find a path that “protects producers’ livelihoods and real theatrical distribution” while fostering creativity and consumer choice. “Our legacy studios are more than content libraries — within their vaults are the character and culture of our nation.”

The Directors Guild of America, said the proposal “raises significant concerns”. The guild noted it would meet with Netflix to lay out its issues and evaluate “their vision for the future of the company,” adding that it would not comment further during that process.

SAG-AFTRA voiced questions about the deal’s implications for workers but stopped short of outright opposition. A spokesperson said, “The potential Netflix/Warner Bros transaction is a consolidation that may serve the financial interests of shareholders of both companies, but which raises many serious questions about its impact on the future of the entertainment industry, and especially the human creative talent whose livelihoods and careers depend on it.”

The union said its formal stance would follow a full review of the deal’s details, with particular attention to jobs and production levels.

Cinema United, formerly known as the National Association of Theater Owners, called the acquisition an “unprecedented threat” to the exhibition sector. CEO Michael O’Leary warned that the impact would hit “the biggest circuits” as well as “one-screen independents in small towns,” and urged regulators to scrutinise the transaction. “Netflix’s stated business model does not support theatrical exhibition. In fact, it is the opposite,” he said.

For its part, Netflix said Friday it intends to preserve Warner Bros.’ operations, including theatrical releases, and will keep HBO Max running as a separate service for the time being. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos told analysts he expects theatrical release windows for Warner Bros. films to become “much more consumer friendly,” adding that Netflix’s aim remains to deliver first-run movies to its subscribers “because that’s what they’re looking for.”