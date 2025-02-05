Grammy wins for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones rekindle ’60s' rock rivalry nostalgia

History repeated itself at this year’s Grammy Awards as two of the most influential bands in rock history, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, took home top honours in their respective categories, rekindling 1960s’ rock rivalry nostalgia.

The Beatles won Best Rock Performance for Now and Then, thanks to AI, while The Rolling Stones bagged Best Rock Album for Hackney Diamonds.

The Beatles and The Rolling Stones first competed for chart dominance in the 1960s, with both groups becoming synonymous with rock music. The Beatles won their first Grammy in 1965, securing Best New Artist and Best Performance by a Vocal Group for A Hard Day’s Night. In total, they have received 27 Grammy nominations.

The Rolling Stones, who formed in 1962, have by now released 24 studio albums, with their first Grammy win coming in 1995 for Best Rock Album with Voodoo Lounge. The band has sold over 200 million records worldwide and remains one of the highest-grossing touring acts in history.

The Beatles’ win this year marks their eighth Grammy and comes 55 years after their disbanding. Now and Then, a song built from an unfinished John Lennon demo, was completed using artificial intelligence, contributions from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and a recording of George Harrison’s guitar. The track, released in 2023, was positioned as the band’s ‘final song’ and quickly gained recognition for blending modern technology with the group’s original creative vision.

Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, accepted the award on behalf of the band at the event held in Los Angeles on Monday (IST), delivering a heartfelt speech about encouraging the preservation of The Beatles’ legacy. “Play The Beatles music to your kids. I feel like the world can’t afford to forget about people like The Beatles. We need peace and love. We need the magic of the Sixties to stay alive,” he said.

The track was also nominated for Song of the Year, but lost to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones secured their sixth Grammy, winning Best Rock Album for Hackney Diamonds. It featured collaborations with music legends Elton John, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, and former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. It also marked their first studio album since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood were absent from the ceremony, but producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on their behalf. “For a little boy that grew up playing guitar, it was one of the most amazing experiences to be around those musicians,” he said.

The 2025 Grammys win solidifies the lasting influence of these rock pioneers, proving that more than 60 years after their debut, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones remain dominant forces in the music world.