Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room

Popular Malayalam film actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel in Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Friday evening, as per reports.

Navas, 51, had been staying at the hotel for the shooting of the Malayalam film Prakambanam.

According to news agency PTI, the incident came to light when hotel staff, who were expecting him to check out, found him unconscious in his room after he failed to appear at the reception. Authorities were alerted immediately.

Police have confirmed that no suspicious items or signs were found in his room. As per reports, Navas’s post-mortem will be conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery on Saturday to determine the cause of death.

His body is currently being kept at SD Tata Hospital in Chottanikkara and will be handed over to his family after the autopsy.

“The passing of film and television actor Kalabhavan Navas is deeply saddening. Entering the world of performing arts through mimicry, he brought new dimensions to the craft of comic impersonation and won over many hearts through stage shows. Navas was also an artist who upheld progressive and democratic values. I offer my condolences and join his family and admirers in their grief,” Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

Kalabhavan Navas was a celebrated mimicry artist, playback singer, and actor. He began his film career with Chaithanyam in 1995. Some of his memorable works include Mimics Action 500 (1995), Hitler Brothers (1997), Junior Mandrake (1997), Mattupetti Machan, Amma Ammaayiyamma (1998), Chandamama (1999), and Thillana Thillana (2003).

He continued to make his mark with films like Chakkara Muthu (2006), Chattambinadu (2009), Senior Mandrake, Valiyangadi (2010), Veeraputhran (2011), Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty (2012), ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2013), John Honai (2015), and Mera Naam Shaji (2019).

Kalabhavan was a judge on comedy reality shows such as Comedy Masters, Comedy Stars Season 2, and Thakarppan Comedy.