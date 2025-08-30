Who is Sai Dhanshika? Meet the Tamil actress engaged to ‘Mark Antony’ star Vishal

Tamil actor Vishal on Friday got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Chennai, sparking curiosity among many about his fiancee Sai Dhanshika.

The couple have reportedly known each other for 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanshika, a well-known face in the Tamil film industry, made her acting debut with the 2006 movie Thirudi. Over the years, the 35-year-old actress has become a household name for her roles in films like Manathodu Mazhaikalam (2006), Peranmai (2009), Maanja Velu (2010), and Nil Gavani Sellathey (2010).

The film that shot her to fame was the blockbuster Kabali, in which she played Rajinikanth’s daughter.

Dhanshika has proven her acting prowess not just in Tamil cinema but also in Telugu and Kannada films, building a filmography of over 23 movies. Besides acting, she is also a trained martial artist.

The actress recently starred in the crime action drama Dhakshina (2024).

Vishal, on the other hand, has starred in films like Chellamae (2004), Satyam (2008), Aambala (2014), Ayogya (2019) and Mark Antony (2023). The actor last appeared in Madha Gaja Raja (2025), directed by Sundar C and co-starring Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Sonu Sood.

The couple went official with their relationship during the audio launch of Dhanshika’s upcoming film Yogi Da in May this year.

Sharing photos from the engagement ceremony on Friday in a joint post, Vishal and Dhanshika wrote, “Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @saidhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always.”

The photos show the couple dressed in traditional Tamil wedding outfits. One of the photos shows them exchanging rings.