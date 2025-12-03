American pop idol Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to Maxx Morando

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has confirmed her engagement to boyfriend Maxx Morando, as per reports.

The couple’s appearance at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash sparked engagement buzz after the singer was spotted with a diamond on her left ring finger.

In a chat with People at the Los Angeles premiere, Miley officially confirmed the news.

“The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I’ve been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice. I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I’m open to sharing,,” she said.

The singer shared that her relationship mirrors the themes of Avatar, noting that the movie is “about love, family resilience and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea”. “It felt perfectly thematic and aligned with where I am in my life now,” she added.

Miley and Maxx have been together for four years, with their relationship first making headlines in 2021. In 2023, the three-time Grammy winner told British Vogue that although she met Maxx on a blind date, it wasn’t the same experience for him. She said, “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

Miley, the voice behind Dream As One, posed with Maxx on the red carpet, with Miley’s diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger stealing the spotlight. Its thick gold band was showcased in every photo.

While Miley dazzled in a black, off-the-shoulder sequined gown, Maxx looked suave in a monochrome suit.

Miley was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 to August 2019.