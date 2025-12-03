Imran Khan returns to acting with Aamir Khan-backed Vir Das directorial ‘Happy Patel’

Actor Imran Khan is making a comeback with Aamir Khan-produced Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, set to hit theatres on 16 January, 2026, Aamir’s home banner said on Wednesday.

“From kya banaya to kya banaya. Get ready for a wild ride of comedy, action, romance, and some spy stuff as well. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, in theatres only from January 16, 2026,” reads a post Aamir Khan Productions shared on X alongside a three-minute-long teaser.

The video shows director Vir Das and Aamir Khan indulging in a playful banter about whether the film will be a hit or a miss. Initially, Aamir is disappointed with Vir’s storytelling. However, when the audience heaps praise on the film following its test screening, Aamir beams with joy and congratulates Vir.

The video features Imran with tousled hair at 2:57 minute time stamp.

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is directed by comedian-actor Vir Das and British actor Kavi Shastri. The upcoming film also stars Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srishti Tawde in key roles.

Imran appeared as a child artist in the films Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). As an adult he got his big Bollywood break with the 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

In a less-than-a-decade long acting career, Imran worked in films like Delhi Belly (2011), Break Ke Baad (2010), Gori Tere Pyaar Mein (2013), and Kidnap (2008).

Imran last appeared in 2015’s Katti Batti, written and directed by Nikkhil Advani. The romantic comedy starred him opposite Kangana Ranaut.