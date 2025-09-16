Who is Mahieka Sharma? Meet Hardik Pandya’s new rumoured girlfriend after reported split from Jasmin Walia

Months after his separation from Natasa Stankovic and his reported breakup with singer Jasmin Walia, cricketer Hardik Pandya is now rumoured to be dating model-actress Mahieka Sharma.

After a Reddit thread pointed out a shadowy male figure with Pandya’s jersey number 33 in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies, social media went rife with speculation about Pandya’s new relationship. Netizens further noticed that they both follow each other on Instagram, adding fire to the fuel.

After completing her degree in economics and finance, Mahieka dedicated her career to modelling and acting. She has featured in various music videos, independent films and ad campaigns over the years.

Besides her acting gigs, Mahieka has turned showstopper for popular Indian fashion designers including Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani. She is also a recipient of the Model of the Year (New Age) award at the 2024 edition of Indian Fashion Awards.

The model-actress has always impressed fans with her professionalism in her modelling career. When she suffered from a severe eye infection ahead of a show, she chose not to back out of the event. Despite the discomfort and irritation, she walked the ramp with confidence, as per reports.

On-stage accidents for models are quite common, and Mahieka is no stranger to such mishaps. At the show where she walked despite her eye infection, she also broke her heel. But instead of giving up, she walked the ramp gracefully.

During a conversation with Elle about the incident, she said, “I remember during the Gaurav Gupta show rehearsals – my eye was hurting so much, it was red and bloody and insane. The ramp was new to us – it had wide long stairs and as you know, my heel snapped right on the second stair during my walk. That show and walk were crucial for me this season. When the insane amount of love for that walk started pouring in, I felt rejuvenated, seen and appreciated.”

Pandya was previously married to Serbian dancer-model Natasa Stankovic. The couple, who tied the knot in May 2020, confirmed their separation in July 2024.

Rumours of Pandya dating British singer Jasmin Walia went rife on social media last year after they seemingly shared photos from the same location — Mykonos, Greece. Although they did not post any photos together, netizens speculated that they were vacationing together.

The rumour gained momentum after Jasmin was seen blowing flying kisses to Hardik during India’s match against Pakistan at this year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai in February.

Videos of Jasmin, dressed in a white dress and dark sunglasses, blowing flying kisses and waving went viral on social media. Jasmin sat near cricketer Axar Patel’s wife Meha Patel.