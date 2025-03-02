MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Vidaamuyarchi’ OTT release: When and where to watch the Ajith Kumar-led road thriller

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film set in Azerbaijan also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Nair

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.03.25, 01:56 PM
Ajith Kumar in ‘Vidaamuyarchi’

Ajith Kumar in ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ IMDb

Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi is set to hit Netflix on March 3, just 26 days after its theatrical release. The streamer shared a trailer of the Magizh Thirumeni-directed road thriller on social media on Sunday.

Vidaamuyarchi will be available to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, Netflix added.

“AK doesn’t just play the game. He changes it. Watch Vidaamuyarchi, out 3 March on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi,” the streamer posted on Instagram.

Theatrically released on February 6, Vidaamuyarchi follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar), a man on a desperate mission to find his missing wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan). As he faces relentless threats and an unknown enemy, the suspense builds into a pulse-pounding journey. The film’s action sequences, including breathtaking car chases, and a gripping soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander have already created a buzz on the internet.

Set in Azerbaijan, Vidaamuyarchi is a remake of the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown and follows a man who embarks on a rescue mission after a criminal abducts his wife. Alongside Ajith Kumar, the road thriller features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Nair in key roles.

According to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk, the film has minted Rs 135.65 crore nett globally and Rs 80.35 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Ajith Kumar is currently gearing up for his next release Good Bad Ugly, slated to hit theatres on April 10.

