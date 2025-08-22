MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 August 2025

‘Maalik’ OTT release: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama

Directed by Bhakshak helmer Pulkit, the film was released in theatres on July 11

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.08.25, 01:33 PM
Rajkummar Rao in 'Maalik'

Rajkummar Rao in 'Maalik' File Picture

Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama Maalik is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Bhakshak helmer Pulkit, the film was released in theatres on July 11.

Prime Video users can rent Maalik for Rs 249. This is valid for 30 days, with 48 hours to finish once started.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video

Rajkummar Rao steps into the role of a gangster for the first time in his career in Maalik.

The film is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Shukla round off the cast of Maalik. Huma Qureshi also makes a special appearance in a dance number.

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya serve as the music composers for the film, while Amitabh Bhattacharya serves as the lyricist.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix comedy film Toaster.

RELATED TOPICS

Maalik Maalik Release Date Rajkumar Rao
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

85,000 new voters have come forward in Bihar SIR: ECI tells Supreme Court

We will allow online submission of claims of deleted voters with Aadhaar card or any other 11 acceptable documents for Bihar SIR, says Supreme Court
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro speaks to members of the media near the West Wing of the White House in Washington
Quote left Quote right

I love India. Modi is a great leader, but please, India, look at your role in global economy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT