‘Maalik’ OTT release: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama

Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama Maalik is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Bhakshak helmer Pulkit, the film was released in theatres on July 11.

Prime Video users can rent Maalik for Rs 249. This is valid for 30 days, with 48 hours to finish once started.

Rajkummar Rao steps into the role of a gangster for the first time in his career in Maalik.

The film is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Manushi Chhillar, Swanand Kirkire and Saurabh Shukla round off the cast of Maalik. Huma Qureshi also makes a special appearance in a dance number.

Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya serve as the music composers for the film, while Amitabh Bhattacharya serves as the lyricist.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix comedy film Toaster.