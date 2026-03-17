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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

‘Vishwanath and Sons’ teaser: Suriya’s international pistol shooter finds unexpected love

The Telugu-Tamil feature film, directed by Venky Atluri, is slated to hit theatres in July

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.03.26, 01:34 PM
A still from ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ teaser

A still from ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ teaser YouTube

Actor Suriya plays international pistol shooter Sanjay Vishwanath in Vishwanath and Sons teaser, dropped by production banner Sithara Entertainments on Monday.

The one-minute-44-second-long video shows Sanjay striving for perfection even at the age of 40. However, when Mamitha Baiju’s Maddy, a woman twenty years his junior, enters his life, things take an unexpected turn, with Sanjay wondering if it is the beginning of a most unexpected love story.

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Maddy’s free-spirited, cheerful nature seems to win him over, even as their age gap poses a significant obstacle.

The Telugu-Tamil feature film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. It is presented by Srikara Studios.

Vishwanath and Sons features music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Navin Nooli, and production design by Banglan.

The upcoming film is expected to hit theatres in July.

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