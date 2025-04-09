Vishnu Manchu's fantasy drama ‘Kannappa’ gets new release date, to hit theatres in June

Vishnu Manchu's upcoming fantasy drama Kannappa will hit theatres on June 27, the 43-year-old actor announced on X on April 9, days after he revealed that the film’s theatrical release has been postponed due to pending work on its visual effects.

Produced under the banner of Twenty Four Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment, Kannappa was previously set to hit theatres worldwide on April 25.

“Met one of my favorite Hero Sri. @myogiadityanath ji. He was gracious to launch the date announcement poster of #Kannappa. Gifted him a painting of Ramesh Gorijala. Such a Humble and powerful aura he has. Kannappa on June 27th,” reads Manchu’s post on the social media platform.

As per PTI, Manchu, actor-producer Mohan Babu, producer-choreographer Prabhu Deva, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning and showed a glimpse of the film’s making to him.

Touted as “a saga of faith and sacrifice”, Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. The ensemble cast also includes Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav and Devaraj in key supporting roles.

Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal are set to reunite after 12 years for Kannappa. Previously, they shared screen space in the 2013 crime thriller Section 26. While Akshay will portray Lord Shiva, Kajal is set to essay the role of Parvati.