Virat Kohli’s clarification after liking Avneet Kaur’s Instagram photo sparks a hilarious meme fest

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli found himself in the middle of a meme fest after issuing a clarification for liking an Instagram photo of actress Avneet Kaur posted on April 30.

The 'like' was quickly removed, but not before screenshots spread like wildfire, sparking jokes and speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cricketer quickly posted a clarification on his Instagram stories, attributing the issue to an algorithm mistake and aiming to dispel growing rumours on social media.

“I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with humorous reactions and memes poking fun at the development.

Sharing a still from the Telugu film RRR, featuring Jr NTR, who was looking sorrowfully at his hands, a fan wrote, “Virat Kohli after accidentally interacting on Avneet Kaur's Instagram post (sic).”

“Situation between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli right now after Avneet Kaur's insta post like,” reads another fun post on X, featuring a funny scene from the 2007 film Heyy Babyy.

Fans even reacted to Kohli’s clarification by alluding that his statement was not logical enough.

One user wrote, “Kids: my account got hacked. Men: My PR agent accidentally liked a post. Legend: The algorithm mistakenly registered an interaction.”

Another user even made fun of their age gap by sharing a picture of them in 2013, when Virat was 25 and Avneet was 12.

Several netizens compared Kohli’s explanation to a corporate training manual. “Galti se picture like hogai. Kohli’s insta admin: While clearing the feed, the algorithm mistakenly registered an Interaction. This is why corporate lingo is important.”

Some dragged Zuckerberg into the scene.

“Mark Zuckerberg at 2:42 AM tweaking algorithm codes to add Virat Kohli’s like on Avneet Kaur’s pictures,” reads one post on X, alongside an edited image of Zuckerberg as an electrician.

Recently, the cricketer celebrated his wife, actress-producer Anushka Sharma’s birthday on May 1. Sharing a picture of the two in an embrace, Kohli wrote, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You're the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more every day. Happy birthday, my love @anushkasharma.”