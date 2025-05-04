‘Thalaivan Thalaivii’ teaser: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen’s marriage turns ‘rugged’ in Pandiraaj’s Tamil film

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen play a married couple whose relationship turns “rugged” in the teaser of Pandiraaj’s Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

The one-minute-56-second-long teaser begins with a close-up shot of a tawa and food being cooked on it. While the food gets prepared, the mother-in-law of Nithya Menen’s character can be heard saying in the background, “You don’t have to cook at all, my dear daughter-in-law. We will treat you like royalty!”

“You don’t have to worry at all, Arasi. You can forsake any number of people for my brother’s sake,” says the sister-in-law.

In the next scene, we hear Vijay Sethupathi’s voice saying, “You have left your parents behind and came with me in full trust. Your parents will feel bad they didn’t love you to this extent. Wait and watch. I will treat you as the queen of my heart.”

In the subsequent scenes, Vijay and Nithya are seen in the kitchen, aggressively using blades to mince the food on the tawa while hurling insults at each other. Nithya’s character seems visibly dissatisfied with her married life, even as Vijay reassures her that he “pampers” her like a queen.

At the end, Yogi Babu shows up and says, “Guys, they are not normal people like us. Take my word for it. Please.” The teaser then offers a twist, showing Vijay wielding a gun and firing a gun aimed at the ground in front of a crowd, including Nithya, who looks scared.

Written & Directed by Pandiraaj, Thalaivan Thalaivii marks Vijay and Nithya’s reunion three years after their Malayalam film 19(1)(a).

Touted as a “rugged love story”, Thalaivan Thalaivii is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and TG Thyagarajan Presents. The music for the film is scored by Santhosh Narayanan.

The release date hasn’t been announced yet.