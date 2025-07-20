Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom’ to release as ‘Saamrajya’ in Hindi

Actor Vijay Deverakonda-led cop thriller Kingdom will be released under the title Saamrajya for Hindi-speaking viewers, the makers announced in a statement on Saturday.

Set to hit screens across the country on July 31, the actioner is directed by Gowtam Naidu.

Kingdom stars Deverakonda as a cop with a violent past, who takes charge of a territory torn by deceit and broken loyalties.

“Saamrajya is about a man who never wanted the throne but is forced to rise because the world around him collapses. His scars tell the story of a world’s downfall and possibly its rebirth,” Naidu said in a statement.

Kingdom is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. The Hindi release is presented by Aditya Bhatia from Adwise Movies.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the background score of the film edited by Navin Nooli.

While Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice to the Hindi version of Kingdom, Jr. NTR has lent his voice to the Telugu version. Suriya has lent his voice to the Tamil version of the film.

Kingdom was initially slated to hit theatres on May 30. However, the release was postponed following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives.