Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson set to return to ‘Hunger Games’ franchise with ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are set to return to the Hunger Games franchise.

The actors, who led Lionsgate’s original film series, will appear in the upcoming prequel feature The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on 20 November, 2026.

Lawrence will reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen and Hutcherson will return as Peeta Mellark. The studio has not disclosed story details, though the pair is expected to appear in a flash-forward.

Francis Lawrence directs the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novel. Previously announced cast members include Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier.

Kieran Culkin will play Caesar Flickerman while Elle Fanning will portray Effie Trinket. Joseph Zada, Glenn Close, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke and Whitney Peak also join the ensemble.

Set on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, the events of the book Sunrise on the Reaping take place 24 years before the events of Collins’ first novel, published in 2008.

The Hunger Games franchise’s five films have earned more than USD 3.3 billion worldwide. The series launched with 2012’s The Hunger Games.

Lawrence and Hutcherson last appeared in 2015’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2, which concluded with their characters living together with their children.

Lawrence received a Golden Globe nomination this week for Die My Love, while Hutcherson stars in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, which hit theatres on 5 December.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows 2023’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which starred Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth and Hunter Schafer.