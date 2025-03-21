Viineet Kumar Siingh to play ‘baddie’ Somulu in Sunny Deol’s action drama ‘Jaat’

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh is set to play the role of Somulu, brother of Randeep Hooda’s antagonist Ranatunga, in Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film Jaat, production house Mythri Movie Makers announced on Thursday.

“Meet the supremely talented @vineet_ksofficial as the baddie ‘Somulu’ from the world of #JAAT. #JaatVsSomulu will be epic on the big screens,” the production house wrote on Instagram alongside a character teaser of Viineet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh.

The film is billed as an action spectacle likely to resonate strongly with Sunny Deol's fan base.

Slated to hit theatres on April 10, Jaat is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. Music for the film is scored by Thaman S.

Sunny is currently gearing up for Lahore 1947 and Border 2. Lahore 1947, also starring Preity Zinta and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is a Rajkumar Santoshi directorial.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Sunny’s Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. It is slated to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.